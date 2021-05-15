Wells Fargo & Company Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $30.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

