Wells Fargo & Company Raises Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $27.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of UNVR opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.