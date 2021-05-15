Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $6.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms have commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

