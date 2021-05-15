William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STKL. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of STKL opened at $12.32 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 655,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit