William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STKL. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of STKL opened at $12.32 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 655,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

