William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

