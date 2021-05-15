William Blair Weighs in on SunOpta Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

TSE:SOY opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$21.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.74.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$418.24 million.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.