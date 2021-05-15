Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $171.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

