Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 3,052,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678. Insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

