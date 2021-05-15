Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 149,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

