Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $101.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $415.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $481.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $489.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Workiva by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK opened at $90.55 on Friday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

