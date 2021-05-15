WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of WW stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,725 shares of company stock worth $19,649,903. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

