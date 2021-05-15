Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Critical Survey

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -2.50% 21.25% 4.99% Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $2.05 billion 3.43 $157.00 million $3.28 23.02 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.95 $69.67 million $0.95 20.66

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 12 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 3 1 0 2.25

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $67.54, indicating a potential downside of 10.55%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Extended Stay America on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. It is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios, including Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, TRYP, Dazzler, Esplendor, Wyndham Grand, Dolce, and Wyndham. As of February 18, 2021, it operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 8,900 hotels with approximately 796,000 rooms in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

