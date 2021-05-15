Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Wynn Resorts worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

