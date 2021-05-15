Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.12.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

