XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 14,855,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,525. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

