XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
Shares of XPeng stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 14,855,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,525. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.