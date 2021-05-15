XSGD Market Cap Hits $39.35 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $81,576.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00529215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00234345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.43 or 0.01164836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01227108 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,122,774 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

