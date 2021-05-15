Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 32,118 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $137,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,340,000 after buying an additional 998,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

