Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $228.02 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $228,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

