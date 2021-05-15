Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $466.47 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 4.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.16% of Sysco worth $466,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

