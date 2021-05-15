Yacktman Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,698,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,786,000. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 199,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

