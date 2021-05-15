Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 1,827,471 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,471 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.47% of FOX worth $100,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

