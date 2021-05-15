Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 436,543 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,543 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $301,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.