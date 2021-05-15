Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on Y. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.