YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 2,548,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of YETI by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

