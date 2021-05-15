YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $106.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. YETI has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

