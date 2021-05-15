YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +20-22% to ~$1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

