YIELD App 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $69.75 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,583,789 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

