Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Z from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Z has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

