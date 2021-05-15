Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.33). Aemetis posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 530%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16).

Several analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,542. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

