Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

APH traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.36. 1,586,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

