Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.40). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Sib LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000.

FUBO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. 20,218,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,728,898. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

