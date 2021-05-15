Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 96,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 90,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. 3,165,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

