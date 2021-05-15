Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. ReneSola posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 911,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.62.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.