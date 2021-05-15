Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,275,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,660,893. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

