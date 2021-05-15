Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $106.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.90 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $430.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TGLS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,425. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $783.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

