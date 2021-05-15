Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.99. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 266,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,703. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.52.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

