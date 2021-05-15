Zacks: Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

