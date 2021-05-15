Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. MoneyGram International also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.