Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.53 Million

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $426.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 985,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,094. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,498 shares of company stock worth $272,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

