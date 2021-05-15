Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $202.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 174,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

