Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of LW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. 632,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,916. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

