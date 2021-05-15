Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

TAP opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

