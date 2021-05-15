Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the lowest is $1.40. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $12.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.43. The stock had a trading volume of 128,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.10. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $177.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

