Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

