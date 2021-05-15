Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 272,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

