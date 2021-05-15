Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.64. 135,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,779. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. AAON has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

