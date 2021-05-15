Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.