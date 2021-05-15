Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. 742,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,933. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

