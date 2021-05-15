Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Nordson reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.