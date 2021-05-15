Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.68 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. 264,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,771. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

